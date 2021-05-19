RECAP: Arizona earns midweek win over NMSU in 7-inning victory

Arizona continued its momentum Tuesday night in a tune-up game ahead of its final Pac-12 series. The Wildcats used an eight-run fourth inning to help complete a dominant 14-3 victory over New Mexico State in a game that was shortened because of a predetermined decision by the teams.

UA (36-13) walked off on a two-run single from backup catcher Kaden Hopson that brought in Kyson Donahue and Tyler Casagrande in the bottom of the seventh. NMSU (19-32) requested that the game play under a run rule as it prepares for its conference tournament and is coming off a four-game series.

Normally college baseball games do not operate with a run rule, but UA head coach Jay Johnson said it is a special rule this season to help teams better manage the games this year during the pandemic.

The two teams went back and forth through the first three innings, but the UA bats came alive in the fourth thanks to a leadoff walk from third baseman Tony Bullard. He would cap the inning with a two-run single to bring in right fielder Ryan Holgate and second baseman Kobe Kato.

In between Bullard's two at-bats, the Wildcats would have four hits, including a two-RBI double from left fielder Mac Bingham, and two more walks plus an error from the Aggies' defense.

Bullard finished the game by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs and the walk that led off the big inning.

The run support helped Arizona's pitchers settle into a rhythm Tuesday night highlighted by right-hander Chandler Murphy who earned his sixth win after pitching 3 1/3 innings. Murphy, who came on in relief after Riley Cooper opened the game, struck out six batters on 66 pitches.

The Wildcats will now finish up their Pac-12 schedule with a road trip to Corvallis to face Oregon State. The regular season will come to an end the following weekend when UA hosts Dixie State.