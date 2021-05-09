GOAZCATS - RECAP: Arizona drops first series since March after 8-2 loss to Stanford

Arizona's weekend series against Stanford played out like a battle between two of the top teams in the Pac-12. In the end, however, the ninth-ranked Wildcats couldn't continue their streak of consecutive series wins. UA scored 20 runs in Saturday's game as the offense exploded, but the team had a much more difficult time scoring leading to an 8-2 loss to the Cardinal at Sunken Diamond.

The Wildcats couldn't score until the seventh inning, but Stanford had already built a 5-0 lead by that point in the game. Ultimately, the Wildcats were only able to close the gap to three runs before the Cardinal again extended its lead to earn the key conference series win.

UA's Sunday loss marked the end of a streak of six consecutive series wins for the team. The Wildcats had not lost a weekend series since falling on the road to UCLA back on March 21. Arizona split the first two games of that series as well.

Wildcats hitters left seven runners on base in Sunday's game while also combining for seven strikeouts.

Catcher Daniel Susac was a bright spot at the plate as he finished up the series with two more hits in Sunday's game, including one of the team's two doubles on the day, to go with one run scored in four at-bats.

Shortstop Nik McClaughry was the other UA player with two hits as he went 2 for 3 in the loss to Stanford.

Only four other UA batters came through with a hit.

Arizona's pitching staff had recently made some impressive strides, but the Wildcats struggled on the mound in Sunday's game. Head coach Jay Johnson had to use seven different pitchers in the loss with five of them giving up at least one run.

Austin Smith (2-1) started the game and went 3 1/3 innings but took the loss despite giving up just one run. As a staff the Wildcats surrendered five walks and just four strikeouts in the game.

Four of the pitchers were on the mound for less than an inning.

UA will now regroup and head back home to face Washington in its final home Pac-12 series starting Friday at 6 p.m. MST.