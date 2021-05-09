 GOAZCATS - RECAP: Arizona drops first series since March after 8-2 loss to Stanford
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-09 21:43:29 -0500') }} baseball Edit

RECAP: Arizona drops first series since March after 8-2 loss to Stanford

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona's weekend series against Stanford played out like a battle between two of the top teams in the Pac-12. In the end, however, the ninth-ranked Wildcats couldn't continue their streak of consecutive series wins. UA scored 20 runs in Saturday's game as the offense exploded, but the team had a much more difficult time scoring leading to an 8-2 loss to the Cardinal at Sunken Diamond.

The Wildcats couldn't score until the seventh inning, but Stanford had already built a 5-0 lead by that point in the game. Ultimately, the Wildcats were only able to close the gap to three runs before the Cardinal again extended its lead to earn the key conference series win.

UA's Sunday loss marked the end of a streak of six consecutive series wins for the team. The Wildcats had not lost a weekend series since falling on the road to UCLA back on March 21. Arizona split the first two games of that series as well.

Wildcats hitters left seven runners on base in Sunday's game while also combining for seven strikeouts.

Catcher Daniel Susac was a bright spot at the plate as he finished up the series with two more hits in Sunday's game, including one of the team's two doubles on the day, to go with one run scored in four at-bats.

Shortstop Nik McClaughry was the other UA player with two hits as he went 2 for 3 in the loss to Stanford.

Only four other UA batters came through with a hit.

Arizona's pitching staff had recently made some impressive strides, but the Wildcats struggled on the mound in Sunday's game. Head coach Jay Johnson had to use seven different pitchers in the loss with five of them giving up at least one run.

Austin Smith (2-1) started the game and went 3 1/3 innings but took the loss despite giving up just one run. As a staff the Wildcats surrendered five walks and just four strikeouts in the game.

Four of the pitchers were on the mound for less than an inning.

UA will now regroup and head back home to face Washington in its final home Pac-12 series starting Friday at 6 p.m. MST.

Arizona leaders vs Stanford (Game 3)
Player Stats

C Daniel Susac

2-4, 1 run, 1 double

SS Nik McClaughry

2-3, 1 hit by pitch

SP Austin Smith

3.1 IP, 1 earned run, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks

****

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona baseball fans because the Wildcats Own Omaha

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattGOAZCATS)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3JlY2FwLWFyaXpvbmEtZHJvcHMtZmlyc3Qtc2VyaWVzLXNpbmNl LW1hcmNoLWFmdGVyLTgtMi1sb3NzLXRvLXN0YW5mb3JkIgogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFyaXpv bmEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZyZWNhcC1hcml6b25hLWRyb3BzLWZp cnN0LXNlcmllcy1zaW5jZS1tYXJjaC1hZnRlci04LTItbG9zcy10by1zdGFu Zm9yZCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDcxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4K PC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==