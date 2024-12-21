RECAP: Arizona closes out its non-conference schedule with a 94-41 over CMU

KJ Lewis scored 13 points off the bench. (Photo by Arizona athletics)

The non-conference has been anything but what people expected for Arizona (6-5), which entered the 2024-25 season ranked N0. 10 in the Preseason AP Poll. Since that initial ranking, the Wildcats have dropped five games and have fallen out of the Top 25. However, UA was able to end the rough stretch on a high note by securing a 94-41 win over Central Michigan giving the team a 2-game winning streak heading into conference play. The 6-5 start is the worst start of the Tommy Lloyd era for Arizona but the team has won by an average of 44.5 points as they try to get back on track for the Big 12 season. One part of getting things back in order for Arizona has been getting star guard Caleb Love back in rhythm as he has struggled for most of the first half of the season. Against Central Michigan, Love was able to find his offense by having a team-high 24 points and doing so in an efficient manner going 9 of 15 from the field while knocking down three 3-point buckets.

Advertisement

https://arizona.rivals.com/sign_up

Of the 24 points, Love scored 20 of those points in the first half while going 7of 11 from the field. He finished the game with two rebounds and one assist. Although Love was solid for Arizona, the story of the night has to bee the assist-to-turnover ratio, which has been a staple of the Lloyd system over the years. Against CMU, the Wildcats racked up a season-high 28 assists to just 10 turnovers. That's a ratio of 2.8, which would rank No. 1 in the nation compared to the leading 2.1 total held by Auburn. Right now, the Wildcats have struggled in this category sitting at 129th in the country with a ratio of 1.26, thus far. Arizona's guards stacked up 15 of the team's 28 assists with just four turnovers from the main ball handlers. Part of that, was seeing guard Conrad Martinez get more playing time and adding five assists of his own to just one turnover. In the 19 minutes played for Martinez, he went 3 of 4 from the field scoring nine points.

As this team gets ready for Big 12 play, the Wildcats will need to continue this trend of fixing the passing on the roster. When you look at Lloyd teams, it is all about ball movement and making sure everyone is involved on the offensive side of the ball. The Wildcats will have a small break with the Holiday Week coming up and players will have until Dec. 26 to spend time with family and friends before reporting back to campus. Arizona will open up its conference schedule against TCU (6-4) on Monday Dec. 30 at home with a tip off time set for 6 p.m. (MST) streaming on ESPN+.