RECAP: A feast week blunder as No. 24 Arizona falls 83-76 (OT) against WVU

Despite an end of regulation comeback, Arizona's offense struggles carried over into overtime where the Wildcats were outscored 17-10 with the Mountaineers hitting two massive 3-point shots while shooting 87% from the field.

Well, the Wildcats hit the road for the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas looking to regroup and potentially play for a non-conference title. That was far from what happened as UA drops another set of back-to-back games with a tough 83-76 loss to West Virginia.

After dropping a home game against then-No. 12 Duke, Arizona (3-4) sat at .500 on the season and had fans questioning the team and rather they had it in them to bounce back from back-to-back losses.

It was another poor offensive effort for Arizona as West Virginia forced the Wildcats into 14 turnovers, which led to 24 points for the Mountaineers on the other end of the floor.

Not only was it poor ball control for Arizona, it was poor ball movement as well. The Wildcats under Tommy Lloyd have been one of the best passing teams in the nation, but this season have struggled to collect high assist numbers and against WVU, UA totaled just 14 assists on the night.

The three leading guards in Caleb Love, Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis collected 10 of those assists but turned the ball over SEVEN times. With over half of you turnovers coming from you top three guards it makes it hard to get anything done on the offensive end.

One of the things that Arizona has been great at this season has been battling on the glass and giving the team second and even third looks at a bucket. However, against WVU, the Wildcats were outrebounded 40-39 and allowed 15 offensive boards.

Outside of Love scoring a team-high 24 points, everyone struggled to find they groove on the offensive side of the court.

Even Love wasn't perfect as he scored his 24 points while going 9 of 20 from the field and shooting 33% from beyond the arc.

Arizona will now have some time off before it plays back at home against Southern Utah (6-2) on CBS Sports Networks with a tip off time set for noon (MST).

