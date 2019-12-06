Rebounding battle will be key for Arizona in showdown with No. 18 Baylor
Unless you watched the matchup last season at McKale Center you wouldn't believe the rebounding stats at the end of the Arizona's game against Baylor were correct. There had to be something wrong, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news