Ranking the recruits: Arizona's 2019 signing class
Arizona currently has the No. 3-rated recruiting class in the Rivals.com 2019 team recruiting rankings and the final piece of that puzzle, Zeke Nnaji, made things official Wednesday when he signed ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news