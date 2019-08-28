Ranking the newcomers: Arizona at Hawaii
Arizona dropped its season opener against Hawaii Saturday night but amid the disappointment of the 45-38 defeat the Wildcats were able to get some new faces on the field with several of those playe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news