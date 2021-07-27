Arizona is currently at around the midpoint with its 2022 recruiting class and it is just about the midway point of the cycle as well. The fall will determine quite a bit about where the class ends up with more prospects set to decide by the time the season begins, but for now the Wildcats have done a good job of building a solid class under new head coach Jedd Fisch.

UA has hit big on some of its commitments after battles with other schools, while a few of the future Wildcats had the program as the biggest offer on their lists. The rankings and offers all go away when the recruits reach campus, and we will attempt to rank the class as it stands now factoring how they could ultimately fit in with the team in the future.

We previously broke down the lower half of the class, and now we will take a look at our picks for the top prospects in UA's 2022 class heading into the second half of the cycle.