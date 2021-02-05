Ranking the class: Arizona's 2021 transfer additions
Arizona made it a point to address "holes" in the roster by hitting the transfer portal the last few weeks adding seven more players from other programs ahead of National Signing Day this week. Som...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news