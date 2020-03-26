Two weeks ago, all Jaden Hardy had on his agenda this spring was to continue the momentum that he had built up throughout the high school season and remain a dominant fixture on the Nike EYBL circuit. Instead, the coronavirus pandemic has postponed things for the time being, though Hardy has taken it all in stride and remained focused on improving each and every day. In the meantime, we caught up with the top guard prospect in the 2021 class in assessing the strides that he has taken and how he's handling the suspension of travel ball. He also broached other topics such as the impact of his brother’s transfer on his own recruitment, where he would like to take an official visit to this spring and when he hopes to make his college decision.

Corey Evans (CE): Let’s recap the winter for you. You put up some big numbers this past high school season. In your eyes, how do you think it went? Jaden Hardy (JH): It went really well. I just tried to develop my game, stay in the gym and get better. I was working on a lot of stuff like my shooting, ballhandling and watched a lot of film. I also worked on getting better on reads and I thought that I got a lot better and became more of a leader. CE: Where is your mindset right now? Are you down about it, mad about it, where are you with the impact the coronavirus pandemic has already made on the travel season? JH: I am not really mad about it because it is pretty serious in some places, so I would rather be safe than sorry, but I am hoping that it will be gone sometime soon, so I have just been working out and trying to be ready whenever it is time. CE: What have you been doing with all of the free time with no school? JH: I pretty much just wake up, wait for my brother (UNLV point guard Amauri Hardy) to come over to the house and then we go and work out for a few hours and then just come back, eat and that is pretty much it. There isn’t a whole lot else to do. CE: How is your recruitment going? Who are the schools most in contact with you? JH: Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, Oregon, Kentucky, Kansas, Memphis, Texas Tech and Michigan. Those are the ones that have been contacting me the most. CE: You have not taken an official visit yet? JH: No, I haven’t taken any yet. I think that I am going to take some whenever all this clears up and take some with my brother.

CE: What does the impact of your brother’s transfer mean on your recruitment? JH: I am not even sure how that is going to work out. I think I am just going to wait and see how he does at his school and then just go from there. CE: He would be a grad-transfer, so you wouldn’t be there whenever he would? JH: No, that is correct. CE: What schools are recruiting him and are also recruiting you? JH: Arizona State, Oregon, Arizona, Kentucky, Texas Tech, but there are a lot. Those are the main ones, though. CE: What are the schools that you would like to visit in the spring? JH: I think that I am going to take one to Michigan. I want to go back to where I am from so, I will definitely take one back there. Also, probably Arizona, Kentucky and Arizona State. CE: What intrigues you about going back home to Michigan? JH: My mom still lives there so with her being there, that is why I would think about going there and to play in front of my family because they are all still there, too.