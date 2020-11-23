Protecting QB Grant Gunnell becoming an issue for Arizona
For the second week in a row Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell was under duress for most of the night Saturday. You could see it written all over his face. The Wildcats (0-2) have allowed their sop...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news