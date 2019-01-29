Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 12:58:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Prospect reaction: Nike Extravaganza 2019

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

While in Los Angeles for Arizona's games against USC and UCLA we also spent some time at Mater Dei High School in Orange County at the 2019 Nike Extravaganza. The annual event brings many of the to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}