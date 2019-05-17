News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 13:56:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Projecting the lineup: Arizona's starting five (option 2)

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Last week we looked at one potential starting lineup now that Arizona has started to see its roster for the upcoming season come into better focus. UA added another piece this week with Kentucky gu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}