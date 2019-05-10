News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 13:59:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Projecting the lineup: Arizona's starting five

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Now that we have a better idea of who will make up Arizona's roster for the upcoming season it's a good time to begin looking at who just might be the players to start for the Wildcats when the new...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}