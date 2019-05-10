Projecting the lineup: Arizona's starting five
Now that we have a better idea of who will make up Arizona's roster for the upcoming season it's a good time to begin looking at who just might be the players to start for the Wildcats when the new...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news