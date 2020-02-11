Projecting 2020: Arizona's defensive two-deep depth chart
Arizona's defense is going through plenty of changes this offseason from three new coaches coming on board to the expected move to a 3-4 defense under new coordinator Paul Rhoads. That will mean ch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news