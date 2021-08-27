 GOAZCATS - Previewing the season: Arizona's quarterbacks and running backs
Previewing the season: Arizona's quarterbacks and running backs

Arizona is finishing up its final week of preparations before official game prep begins for its season opener against BYU. The media and public had the opportunity to watch a dozen practices during training camp giving great insight into this year's team.

Head coach Jedd Fisch has the Wildcats focusing more on their first opponent now giving us some time to reflect on where things stand with the team heading into its game against the Cougars set for next Saturday evening in Las Vegas.

We will begin our breakdown of each position by focusing on two important groups on the offensive side of the ball.

The quarterback position as been under a microscope since the spring, and there was at least some clarity brought to the situation this week. The running back group has much more clarity, but there are plenty of options available to the coaches in what is the deepest position for Arizona this year.

Here's a closer look at what both groups look like heading into the season.

Quarterbacks

By now the quarterback situation at Arizona has somewhat of a clear path. Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer will both play against BYU, but what happens after that remains a bit uncertain at this stage. Fisch plans to feel out where to best use Plummer after saying this week that Cruz will open the game as the starting quarterback. Plummer will have an opportunity to get on the field in the opener, but there is no exact plan for how or how much he will be used against the Cougars.

Productivity in the games will ultimately determine the full-time starter as Fisch said this week that he does not anticipate the battle lasting throughout the season.

