Earlier this week when Jedd Fisch announced that quarterbacks Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer will both see the field against BYU he pointed to a few other competitions that remain ongoing. The quarterback competition has gained plenty of attention in recent weeks, but there are some other crucial battles that remain ongoing as the Wildcats turn their attention to the season opener set for next Saturday.

Here's a closer look at each of the three remaining competitions that Fisch acknowledged earlier this week with our assessment of each situation after watching every camp practice.