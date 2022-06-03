WCWS: Arizona, Oregon State set for elimination matchup in OKC

The Wildcats lost a close 4-2 game to No. 7 seed Oklahoma State, that featured a two-run from catcher Sharlize Palacios in the fifth inning before the Cowgirls hit what went on to be the game-winning three-run home run in the sixth inning.

"I definitely think that us not getting our heads down is the biggest thing. We played an amazing game, and it was one pitch that was the difference, and you take away that pitch, and it's a different game, " Palacios said following the loss to the Cowgirls. "The great thing is that we're an amazing team. We're meshing when we need to mesh. Our pitchers are still doing amazing. It's not anything -- there's nothing lacking.

"It's just that's the way the games are when you get to the College World Series. There's only eight teams left. It's the best of the best, and that's what's going to happen. We just have to play our best game and just focus on the next pitch."