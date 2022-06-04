 GOAZCATS - PREVIEW WCWS: Arizona to face Texas on Sunday
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-04 21:53:16 -0500') }} other sports Edit

PREVIEW WCWS: Arizona to face Texas on Sunday

Sharlize Palacios hit her 20th home run of the season in game one of the WCWS against Oklahoma State.
(Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Troy Hutchison • GOAZCATS
Staff Writer
@THutch1995

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Sunday, Arizona will face unseeded Texas in another battle of two unseeded teams that are looking to stay alive in the Women's College World Series. The Wildcats were able to get a day of rest on Saturday after defeating Oregon State 3-1 to advance in the loser's bracket.

The Longhorns are coming off a 7-2 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday which will force Texas to play back-to-back days.

With Arizona playing Texas, it makes for some interesting storylines and one of those being that the Wildcats will be facing a former player in Bella Dayton, who transferred from the program to Mike White and the Longhorns during the 2021 off-season.


While at Arizona Dayton played in 64 games while hitting .252 and collecting two home runs and 10 RBIs during her two seasons with Arizona.

"Yeah, I have a lot of respect for them and I love seeing my old teammates because I was super close with them," Dayton said when asked about playing Arizona. "But I'm excited to play with the team I'm on now. I know they have my back with everything that we do. We're just pumped to keep moving forward."

{{ article.author_name }}