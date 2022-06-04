PREVIEW WCWS: Arizona to face Texas on Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Sunday, Arizona will face unseeded Texas in another battle of two unseeded teams that are looking to stay alive in the Women's College World Series. The Wildcats were able to get a day of rest on Saturday after defeating Oregon State 3-1 to advance in the loser's bracket.

The Longhorns are coming off a 7-2 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday which will force Texas to play back-to-back days.

With Arizona playing Texas, it makes for some interesting storylines and one of those being that the Wildcats will be facing a former player in Bella Dayton, who transferred from the program to Mike White and the Longhorns during the 2021 off-season.



