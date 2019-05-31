In a day's time Arizona could go from being the hunter to being the hunted ... and by a team with a better seed no less. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (48-12) head into Friday's winners bracket game with a victory under their belt after knocking off No. 3 Washington to open the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City Thursday.

UA had revenge on its mind all weekend as the Huskies handed the Wildcats three losses the last time the two teams met – a three-game series in Tucson earlier in the month – in what has become a turning point for Arizona this year.

That series helped refocus Mike Candrea's team giving them the tools and confidence they needed to take down the Pac-12's top team, UCLA, the following weekend. The second-ranked Bruins beat No. 7 Minnesota Thursday to advance to Friday's matchup with UA and now the shoe is on the other foot.

The 'Cats were the first team to hand UCLA's star pitcher Rachel Garcia a loss this season. It remains the only blemish on her 25-1 record this season. Much like the Wildcats wanted their revenge against UW, the Bruins will certainly be looking to make up for the two Ls handed to them by Arizona in Los Angeles in the final series of the regular season.

There is certainly no love lost between the conference's two biggest rivals and with a chance to take control of their side of the bracket on the line it means heightened stakes for the two Pac-12 squads.

"Well, we've played them before, so there's a lot of -- we're familiar with one another," Candrea said about taking on UCLA after Thursday's game. "On this stage, at this moment, it's just about competing like we did today. You have to have great pitching. You got to play good defense. You have to have some timely hits.

"I think any time we're playing a Pac-12 foe, they are very familiar with us, it's going to come down to that."