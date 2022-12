GAME INFO

Who: No. 9 Arizona (8-1,1-1 Pac-12; last game: 89-75 win against No. 14 Indiana in Las Vegas Clash) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-4, ; last game 100-63 win against TX Lutheran)

When: 6:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: First meeting between the two schools