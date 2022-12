Tommy Lloyd and the No. 9 Wildcats will have their biggest test of the season, hosting No. 6 Tennessee in McKale Center marking the first Top 10 non-conference match up since the 2014-15 season.

This will be a revenge game for Arizona, falling short against Tennessee a season ago, 77-73 in Knoxville when the Wildcats were No. 2 and the Vols were No. 5 in the NCAA.

The only time the Vols played the Cats in Tucson, it was Tennessee that came out on top, winning 61-49 against Lute Olson’s Wildcats on Dec. 23 1983.