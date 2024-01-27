Here is a preview for Saturday's game between UA and the Ducks.

Fresh off a stunning loss against Oregon State in Corvallis on Thursday, No. 9 Arizona (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) will look to bounce back against Oregon Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats will be looking to get back to even away from McKale Center on the season.

Who: No. 9 Arizona (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12; last game: 83-80 loss at Oregon State) at Oregon (14-5, 6-2 Pac-12; last game: 80-61 win vs. Arizona State)

WHO TO KNOW: Oregon

G Jermaine Couisnard

The leading scorer for the Ducks, Couisnard is also shooting 40 percent from deep on the season including multiple three-point shots in seven straight games. He knocked down seven of 10 shot attempts from deep against Utah just last week. With three-point defense being one of the bigger struggles for UA, he'll be the top player to monitor on Oregon on the offensive end.

C N'Faly Dante

The senior dominated the Wildcats last season in Eugene with 22 points and 10 rebounds. After injuring his knee in the season opener for Oregon against Georgia, Dante returned two weeks ago after missing nearly two months. He scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Utah last week before scoring 16 points with three blocks on Thursday against ASU.

Dante and Oumar Ballo down low will be one of the top matchups to monitor down low throughout the course of the game.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

- How Arizona responds from the loss on Thursday

The Wildcats have never lost two games in a row under Tommy Lloyd, and they have a tough task ahead of them against an Oregon team that currently sits atop the conference. Arizona has also lost six straight games in Eugene against the Ducks over the past handful of seasons. The Wildcats will have their hands full but despite Thursday's loss, they still opened up a 4.5 point favorite in this game on DraftKings.

- What adjustments the Wildcats make

There will be a number of changes we could see Lloyd make Saturday, both to the rotation and with the defense against the three-point shot. Jaden Bradley started the second half again on Thursday. He could see more minutes to help improve the defense on the court for the Wildcats.