Coming off a sweep of Colorado and Utah at home last week, No. 8 Arizona (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) heads out to Pullman to take on Washington State (11-5, 2-3) who is coming off a big road win over USC on Wednesday.
Here is a preview for Saturday's matchup between the Wildcats and the Cougars.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 8 Arizona (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12; last game: 92-73 win vs. Utah) at Washington State (11-5, 2-3 Pac-12; last game: 72-64 win at USC)
When: 4 p.m. (MST)
Where: Beasley Coliseum | Pullman, Wash.
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 68-18 (last meeting: Arizona won 63-58 on Jan. 26, 2023 in Pullman)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Kyle Smith (5th season | 80-66 at Washington State)