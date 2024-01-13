Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

PREVIEW: No. 8 Arizona at Washington State

Last time on the road, Arizona gave up 100 points to Stanford.
Last time on the road, Arizona gave up 100 points to Stanford. (Chris Coduto | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Coming off a sweep of Colorado and Utah at home last week, No. 8 Arizona (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) heads out to Pullman to take on Washington State (11-5, 2-3) who is coming off a big road win over USC on Wednesday.

Here is a preview for Saturday's matchup between the Wildcats and the Cougars.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 8 Arizona (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12; last game: 92-73 win vs. Utah) at Washington State (11-5, 2-3 Pac-12; last game: 72-64 win at USC)

When: 4 p.m. (MST)

Where: Beasley Coliseum | Pullman, Wash.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 68-18 (last meeting: Arizona won 63-58 on Jan. 26, 2023 in Pullman)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Kyle Smith (5th season | 80-66 at Washington State)

Conference standing: 7th (Pac-12)

2022-23 finish: 17-17, 11-9 Pac-12

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (1st/92.6 PPG) | WSU (182nd/74.8 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (182nd/71.8 PPG) | WSU (59th/65.8 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (1st/13.8) | WSU (32nd/6.9)

Assists per game: Arizona (4th/19.9) | WSU (220th/13.0)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (218th/12.7) | WSU (69th/11.0)

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement