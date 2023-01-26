After taking down then-No. 5 UCLA at home, No. 6 Arizona will travel to the state of Washington for a rematch against Washington State on Thursday night in Pullman in what is considered a revenge game after the Wildcats lost 74-61 to the Cougars last time around.
Washington State is 9-12 overall and are currently ninth in the Pac-12 with a 4-6 conference record and are coming off of a 58-55 loss versus Colorado in its last game.
GAME INFO:
Who: No. 6 Arizona (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12; last game: 58-52 win over UCLA) vs. Washington State (9-12, 4-6 Pac-12; last game: 58-55 loss to Colorado)
When: 9 p.m. (MST)
Where: Beasley Coliseum | Pullman, Washington
TV: FS1
All-time series: Arizona leads 66-17 (last matchup: Arizona lost 74-61 on Jan. 7, 2023 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT:
Head Coach: Kyle Smith (4th season, 61-56 at WSU)
Preseason Prediction: 7th (Pac-12)
Current Standings: 9th
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (13th/83.3) | Washington State (271st/68.0)
Scoring defense: Arizona (248th/72.0) | Washington State (tied-69th/65.1)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (15th/7) | Washington State (tied-117th/3)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (299th/14.4) | Washington State (183rd/12.8)
Assists per game: Arizona (3rd/19.4) | Washington State (300th/11.5)
