After taking down then-No. 5 UCLA at home, No. 6 Arizona will travel to the state of Washington for a rematch against Washington State on Thursday night in Pullman in what is considered a revenge game after the Wildcats lost 74-61 to the Cougars last time around.

Washington State is 9-12 overall and are currently ninth in the Pac-12 with a 4-6 conference record and are coming off of a 58-55 loss versus Colorado in its last game.