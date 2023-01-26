News More News
PREVIEW: No. 6 Arizona vs. Washington State

Center Mouhamed Gueye had a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds. (Darryl Webb | Associated Press)
Dylan Grausz • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@dylan_grausz

After taking down then-No. 5 UCLA at home, No. 6 Arizona will travel to the state of Washington for a rematch against Washington State on Thursday night in Pullman in what is considered a revenge game after the Wildcats lost 74-61 to the Cougars last time around.

Washington State is 9-12 overall and are currently ninth in the Pac-12 with a 4-6 conference record and are coming off of a 58-55 loss versus Colorado in its last game.

GAME INFO:

Who: No. 6 Arizona (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12; last game: 58-52 win over UCLA) vs. Washington State (9-12, 4-6 Pac-12; last game: 58-55 loss to Colorado)

When: 9 p.m. (MST)

Where: Beasley Coliseum | Pullman, Washington

TV: FS1

All-time series: Arizona leads 66-17 (last matchup: Arizona lost 74-61 on Jan. 7, 2023 in Tucson)

SNAPSHOT:

Head Coach: Kyle Smith (4th season, 61-56 at WSU)

Preseason Prediction: 7th (Pac-12)

Current Standings: 9th

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (13th/83.3) | Washington State (271st/68.0)

Scoring defense: Arizona (248th/72.0) | Washington State (tied-69th/65.1)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (15th/7) | Washington State (tied-117th/3)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (299th/14.4) | Washington State (183rd/12.8)

Assists per game: Arizona (3rd/19.4) | Washington State (300th/11.5)

{{ article.author_name }}