{{ timeAgo('2023-01-28 10:50:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

PREVIEW: No. 6 Arizona vs. Washington

Tommy Lloyd is 6-0 versus the Washington School.
Tommy Lloyd is 6-0 versus the Washington School. (Young Kwak | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism.

Sixth-ranked Arizona will carry a three-game winning streak into Seattle Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats take on Washington. They'll look to complete the season sweep over the Huskies after defeating them 70-67 in Tucson back in the first week of January.

GAME INFO:

Who: No. 6 Arizona (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12; last game: 63-58 win over Washington State) vs. Washington (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12; last game: 69-66 (OT) win over Arizona State)

When: 3:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena | Seattle, Washington

TV: Fox

All-time series: Arizona leads 56-31 (last matchup: Arizona won 70-67 on Jan. 5, 2023 in Tucson)


SNAPSHOT:

Head coach: Mike Hopkins (6th season, 98-84 at UW)

Preseason prediction: 9th (Pac-12)

Current standings: 7th

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (15th/82.3) | Washington (216th/69.8)

Scoring defense: Arizona (231st/71.3) | Washington (176th/69.3)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (16th/7.2) | Washington (296th/-2.6)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (302nd/14.5) | Washington (293rd/14.2)

Assists per game: Arizona (3rd/19.0) | Washington (289th/11.7)

