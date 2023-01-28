Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
Sixth-ranked Arizona will carry a three-game winning streak into Seattle Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats take on Washington. They'll look to complete the season sweep over the Huskies after defeating them 70-67 in Tucson back in the first week of January.
GAME INFO:
Who: No. 6 Arizona (18-3, 7-3 Pac-12; last game: 63-58 win over Washington State) vs. Washington (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12; last game: 69-66 (OT) win over Arizona State)
When: 3:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Alaska Airlines Arena | Seattle, Washington
TV: Fox
All-time series: Arizona leads 56-31 (last matchup: Arizona won 70-67 on Jan. 5, 2023 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT:
Head coach: Mike Hopkins (6th season, 98-84 at UW)
Preseason prediction: 9th (Pac-12)
Current standings: 7th
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (15th/82.3) | Washington (216th/69.8)
Scoring defense: Arizona (231st/71.3) | Washington (176th/69.3)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (16th/7.2) | Washington (296th/-2.6)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (302nd/14.5) | Washington (293rd/14.2)
Assists per game: Arizona (3rd/19.0) | Washington (289th/11.7)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.