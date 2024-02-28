Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.
The regular season is coming to a close soon in college basketball as we near the month of March. After splitting with the Washington schools at home last week, No. 6 Arizona (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) will head down to Tempe to take on Arizona State.
The first meeting between these two teams resulted in a 105-60 win for the Wildcats in Tucson two weeks ago. Jaden Bradley scored a career-high 21 points in that win, while UA held ASU to just 6-of-24 shooting from deep.
Here is a preview for Wednesday's rivalry game between Arizona and Arizona State.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 6 Arizona (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12; last game: 91-75 win over Washington) vs. Arizona State (14-14, 8-9 Pac-12; last game: 73-61 win over Washington State)
When: 8 p.m. MST
Where: Desert Financial Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 158-87 (last game: UA won 105-60 on February 17, 2024 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Bobby Hurley
Conference standing: 7th (Pac-12)
2022-23 finish: 23-13 (11-9 Pac-12)
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (2nd/90.1 PPG) | Arizona State (272nd/70.2 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (210th/73.1 PPG) | Arizona State (217th/73.3 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/11.0) | Arizona State (347th/-7.5)
Assists per game: Arizona (3rd/18.9) | Arizona State (252nd/12.3)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (169th/11.8) | Arizona State (68th/10.5)
