The regular season is coming to a close soon in college basketball as we near the month of March. After splitting with the Washington schools at home last week, No. 6 Arizona (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) will head down to Tempe to take on Arizona State.

The first meeting between these two teams resulted in a 105-60 win for the Wildcats in Tucson two weeks ago. Jaden Bradley scored a career-high 21 points in that win, while UA held ASU to just 6-of-24 shooting from deep.

Here is a preview for Wednesday's rivalry game between Arizona and Arizona State.