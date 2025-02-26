PREVIEW: No. 22 Arizona vs. Utah

Coming off a tough loss against BYU at home, No. 22 Arizona will look to bounce back against a Utah team who just fired its head coach this week. The timing was a little odd as the Utes had just defeated Kansas State and Kansas in two of their past three games.
It has been an up-and-down season for Utah in conference play with a lot of unknowns the rest of the way with coaching changes.
Here is a preview for Wednesday's game between Arizona and Utah.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 22 Arizona (18-9, 12-4) vs. Utah (15-12, 7-9) (last game lost 76-72 at UCF)
When: 7 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.
TV: ESPN+
Odds: Arizona (-14.5) | O/U 152.5
All-time series: Arizona leads 40-31
SNAPSHOT (UTAH)
Head coach: Josh Eilert (interim)
Preseason prediction: 16th (Big 12)
2023-24 finish: 22-15, 9-11
HEAD TO HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (28th/81.6 PPG) | Utah (140th/75.1 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (134th/70.4 PPG) | Utah (142nd/70.8 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (12th/8.1) | Utah (49th/4.9)
Assists per game: Arizona (15th/17.2) | Utah (7th/17.9)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (198th/12.0) | Utah (253rd/12.6)