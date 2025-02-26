Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 26, 2025
PREVIEW: No. 22 Arizona vs. Utah
circle avatar
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Twitter
@koslow_ari

Coming off a tough loss against BYU at home, No. 22 Arizona will look to bounce back against a Utah team who just fired its head coach this week. The timing was a little odd as the Utes had just defeated Kansas State and Kansas in two of their past three games.

It has been an up-and-down season for Utah in conference play with a lot of unknowns the rest of the way with coaching changes.

Here is a preview for Wednesday's game between Arizona and Utah.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 22 Arizona (18-9, 12-4) vs. Utah (15-12, 7-9) (last game lost 76-72 at UCF)

When: 7 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.

TV: ESPN+

Odds: Arizona (-14.5) | O/U 152.5

All-time series: Arizona leads 40-31

SNAPSHOT (UTAH)

Head coach: Josh Eilert (interim)

Preseason prediction: 16th (Big 12)

2023-24 finish: 22-15, 9-11

HEAD TO HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (28th/81.6 PPG) | Utah (140th/75.1 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (134th/70.4 PPG) | Utah (142nd/70.8 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (12th/8.1) | Utah (49th/4.9)

Assists per game: Arizona (15th/17.2) | Utah (7th/17.9)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (198th/12.0) | Utah (253rd/12.6)

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In