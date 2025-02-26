PREVIEW: No. 22 Arizona vs. Utah

Coming off a tough loss against BYU at home, No. 22 Arizona will look to bounce back against a Utah team who just fired its head coach this week. The timing was a little odd as the Utes had just defeated Kansas State and Kansas in two of their past three games.

It has been an up-and-down season for Utah in conference play with a lot of unknowns the rest of the way with coaching changes.

Here is a preview for Wednesday's game between Arizona and Utah.