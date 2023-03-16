PREVIEW: No. 2 seed Arizona vs. No. 15 seed Princeton [NCAA Tournament]
Second-seeded Arizona will match up with 15-seed Princeton Thursday in Sacramento to begin the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Arizona received a 2-seed in the South Region after winning the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas and finishing with a record of 28-6.
Princeton is 21-8 overall and first in the Ivy League with a 10-4 conference record. They played most recently on Sunday, beating Yale 74-65 in Philadelphia.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 2 Arizona (28-6, 14-6 Pac-12; last game: 61-59 win over UCLA) vs. No. 15 Princeton (21-8, 10-4 Ivy League; last game: 74-65 win over Yale)
When: 1:10 p.m. (MST)
Where: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA.
TV: TNT
All-time series: Arizona leads 1-0 (last matchup: Arizona won 54-41 on Dec. 27, 1985 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT — Princeton
Head Coach: Mitch Henderson (12th season at Princeton, 206-116)
Conference finish:1st (Ivy League)
Head-to-head
Scoring offense: Arizona (5th/82.7) | Princeton (74th/76)
Scoring defense: Arizona (219th/71.5) | Princeton (131st/68.6)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (16th/6) | Princeton (13th/6)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (267th/13.4) | Princeton (184th/12.4)
Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/19.2) | Princeton (142nd/13.6)
WHO TO KNOW — Princeton
