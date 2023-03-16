News More News

PREVIEW: No. 2 seed Arizona vs. No. 15 seed Princeton [NCAA Tournament]

Ivy League champion Princeton will be up first for Arizona as the Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Ivy League champion Princeton will be up first for Arizona as the Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
Alex Poor
GOAZCATS.com Reporter

Second-seeded Arizona will match up with 15-seed Princeton Thursday in Sacramento to begin the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Arizona received a 2-seed in the South Region after winning the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas and finishing with a record of 28-6.

Princeton is 21-8 overall and first in the Ivy League with a 10-4 conference record. They played most recently on Sunday, beating Yale 74-65 in Philadelphia.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 2 Arizona (28-6, 14-6 Pac-12; last game: 61-59 win over UCLA) vs. No. 15 Princeton (21-8, 10-4 Ivy League; last game: 74-65 win over Yale)

When: 1:10 p.m. (MST)

Where: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA.

TV: TNT

All-time series: Arizona leads 1-0 (last matchup: Arizona won 54-41 on Dec. 27, 1985 in Tucson)

SNAPSHOT — Princeton

Head Coach: Mitch Henderson (12th season at Princeton, 206-116)

Conference finish:1st (Ivy League)

Head-to-head

Scoring offense: Arizona (5th/82.7) | Princeton (74th/76)

Scoring defense: Arizona (219th/71.5) | Princeton (131st/68.6)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (16th/6) | Princeton (13th/6)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (267th/13.4) | Princeton (184th/12.4)

Assists per game: Arizona (2nd/19.2) | Princeton (142nd/13.6)

WHO TO KNOW — Princeton

{{ article.author_name }}