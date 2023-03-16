Second-seeded Arizona will match up with 15-seed Princeton Thursday in Sacramento to begin the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Arizona received a 2-seed in the South Region after winning the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas and finishing with a record of 28-6.

Princeton is 21-8 overall and first in the Ivy League with a 10-4 conference record. They played most recently on Sunday, beating Yale 74-65 in Philadelphia.