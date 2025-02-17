Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 17, 2025
PREVIEW: No. 19 Arizona at Baylor
circle avatar
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
Twitter
@koslow_ari

After losing both games last week, No. 19 Arizona will be looking to bounce back this week starting with a road game against Baylor.

The Wildcats defeated the Bears at home last month 81-70. Henri Veesaar led Arizona with 19 points and seven rebounds. UA shot 7-for-14 from deep as a team with Anthony Dell'Oroso making three of them.

Baylor has traded wins and losses across its past seven games, and they are coming off a win over West Virginia in overtime.

Here is a preview of Monday's game between Arizona and Baylor.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 13 Arizona (17-8, 11-3) at Baylor (16-9, 8-6) (last game won 74-71 vs. West Virginia)

When: 8 p.m. (MST)

Where: Waco, Texas

TV: ESPN

Odds: Baylor (-1.5) | O/U 151.5

All-time series: Arizona leads 6-5

SNAPSHOT (BAYLOR)

Head coach: Scott Drew (22nd season | 462-253 at Baylor)

Preseason prediction: 4th (Big 12)

2023-24 finish: 24-11, 11-7

HEAD TO HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (31st/81.3 PPG) | Baylor (Baylor/79.1 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (109th/69.5 PPG) | Baylor (123rd/69.9 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (11th/8.1) | Baylor (76th/3.9)

Assists per game: Arizona (22nd/16.8) | Baylor (76th/15.3)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (177th/11.9) | Baylor (129th/11.4)

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In