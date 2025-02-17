PREVIEW: No. 19 Arizona at Baylor

After losing both games last week, No. 19 Arizona will be looking to bounce back this week starting with a road game against Baylor.
The Wildcats defeated the Bears at home last month 81-70. Henri Veesaar led Arizona with 19 points and seven rebounds. UA shot 7-for-14 from deep as a team with Anthony Dell'Oroso making three of them.
Baylor has traded wins and losses across its past seven games, and they are coming off a win over West Virginia in overtime.
Here is a preview of Monday's game between Arizona and Baylor.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 13 Arizona (17-8, 11-3) at Baylor (16-9, 8-6) (last game won 74-71 vs. West Virginia)
When: 8 p.m. (MST)
Where: Waco, Texas
TV: ESPN
Odds: Baylor (-1.5) | O/U 151.5
All-time series: Arizona leads 6-5
SNAPSHOT (BAYLOR)
Head coach: Scott Drew (22nd season | 462-253 at Baylor)
Preseason prediction: 4th (Big 12)
2023-24 finish: 24-11, 11-7
HEAD TO HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (31st/81.3 PPG) | Baylor (Baylor/79.1 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (109th/69.5 PPG) | Baylor (123rd/69.9 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (11th/8.1) | Baylor (76th/3.9)
Assists per game: Arizona (22nd/16.8) | Baylor (76th/15.3)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (177th/11.9) | Baylor (129th/11.4)