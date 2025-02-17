PREVIEW: No. 19 Arizona at Baylor

After losing both games last week, No. 19 Arizona will be looking to bounce back this week starting with a road game against Baylor.

The Wildcats defeated the Bears at home last month 81-70. Henri Veesaar led Arizona with 19 points and seven rebounds. UA shot 7-for-14 from deep as a team with Anthony Dell'Oroso making three of them.

Baylor has traded wins and losses across its past seven games, and they are coming off a win over West Virginia in overtime.

Here is a preview of Monday's game between Arizona and Baylor.