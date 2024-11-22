Preview: No. 17 Arizona vs. No. 12 Duke

After a disappointing performance against Wisconsin in a 103-88 loss on the road, No. 17 Arizona is back in action as the Wildcats face off against No. 12 Duke at home in one of the most highly anticipated home games of the season.
Last year, Arizona went on the road to Cameron Indoor Stadium and pulled off the 78-73 victory over then-No. 2 Duke.
Now, the home-and-home series between these two historic programs will be complete with the Blue Devils playing in McKale Center for the first time in 32 years. Back in 1991 Arizona held serve at home winning 103-96 over Duke.
Overall, Arizona leads the series 6-4 and has won the last three meetings.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (2-1) vs. Duke (3-1) (Duke's last game won 86-35 against Wofford)
When: 8:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.
TV: ESPN2
Odds: Arizona (-1.5) O/U (161.5)
All-time series: Arizona leads 6-4 (Arizona won the last meeting 78-73 in Durham last season against the Blue Devils)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Jon Scheyer (3rd season | 57-19)
Preseason prediction: 1st (ACC)
2023-24 finish: 27-9, 15-5
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (8th/94.3 PPG) | Duke (26th/88.5 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (176th/70.3 PPG) | Duke (20th/58 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (1st/24.3) | Duke (25th/11.5)
Assists per game: Arizona (112th/15.7) | Duke (43rd/18)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (60th/10.3) | Duke (29th/9.5)