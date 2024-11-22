Preview: No. 17 Arizona vs. No. 12 Duke

After a disappointing performance against Wisconsin in a 103-88 loss on the road, No. 17 Arizona is back in action as the Wildcats face off against No. 12 Duke at home in one of the most highly anticipated home games of the season.

Last year, Arizona went on the road to Cameron Indoor Stadium and pulled off the 78-73 victory over then-No. 2 Duke.

Now, the home-and-home series between these two historic programs will be complete with the Blue Devils playing in McKale Center for the first time in 32 years. Back in 1991 Arizona held serve at home winning 103-96 over Duke.

Overall, Arizona leads the series 6-4 and has won the last three meetings.