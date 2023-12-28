In the 31st annual Valero Alamo Bowl, No. 14 Arizona (9-3) will face off against No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2) marking the first meeting between these two programs since 1989. For the Wildcats, they have a chance to become the fourth team in program history to record 10-plus wins in a single season and the first team to do so since the 2014 season.

A trip to the Alamo Bowl marks the 22nd Bowl appearance for Arizona, which has a record of (9-11-1) all time in Bowl games. The last win came during the 2015 New Mexico Bowl against New Mexico.

During the last meeting between these two programs in 1989, Arizona emerged victorious with a narrow 6-3 win. The Wildcats secured the victory with a game-winning 40-yard field goal by kicker Doug Pfaff. Now, decades later, the Wildcats will be looking to break its 1-1 tie with the Sooners and hold a winning record against one of the best programs in college football history.