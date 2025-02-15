PREVIEW: No. 13 Arizona vs. No. 6 Houston

After a disappointing performance earlier in the week against Kansas State, No. 13 Arizona will look to bounce back in a showdown on Saturday between the current top-two teams in the Big 12.

The Cougars have lost just one game since the start of December, which came in overtime to start the month of February at home against Texas Tech.

This will be pivotal game to determine the regular season winner of the Big 12 as the season is winding down. Here is a preview of Saturday's game between Arizona and Houston.