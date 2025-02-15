Premium content
PREVIEW: No. 13 Arizona vs. No. 6 Houston
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
After a disappointing performance earlier in the week against Kansas State, No. 13 Arizona will look to bounce back in a showdown on Saturday between the current top-two teams in the Big 12.

The Cougars have lost just one game since the start of December, which came in overtime to start the month of February at home against Texas Tech.

This will be pivotal game to determine the regular season winner of the Big 12 as the season is winding down. Here is a preview of Saturday's game between Arizona and Houston.

GAME INFO

Who: No. 13 Arizona (17-7, 11-2) vs. Houston (20-4, 12-1) (last game won 76-65 vs. Baylor)

When: Noon (MST)

Where: Tucson, Ariz.

TV: ESPN

Odds: Houston (-1.5) | O/U 137.5

All-time series: Series tied 6-6

SNAPSHOT (HOUSTON)

Head coach: Kelvin Sampson (11th season | 284-83 at Kansas State)

Preseason prediction: 2nd (Big 12)

2023-24 finish: 32-5, 15-3

HEAD TO HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (23rd/82.3 PPG) | Houston (136th/75.8 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (121st/69.8 PPG) | Houston (1st/57.3 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (12th/8.1) | Houston (25th/6.6)

Assists per game: Arizona (19th/17.0) | Houston (217th/13.2)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (179th/11.9) | Houston (4th/9.1)

