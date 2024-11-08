Preview: No. 10 Arizona vs. Old Dominion

Arizona opened its season with a 93-64 win over Canisius. The Wildcats found themselves up 13-0 four minutes in and never looked back under Tommy Lloyd.

Caleb Love led Arizona with 17 points, followed by 15 points for Jaden Bradley and 14 points for KJ Lewis among the leaders for Arizona.

It was a struggle for the newcomers in the season opener as Tobe Awaka, Trey Townsend, Carter Bryant and Anthony Dell'Orso combined to shoot 5-for-21 from the field. Awaka added nine rebounds down low.

The defense was impressive for Arizona in the season opener forcing 19 turnovers which led to 26 points off of them.

The new chapter continues for Arizona with a number of newcomers as well as being in a new conference in the Big 12. This is another game for the Wildcats to test out their rotation before back-to-back games against Wisconsin and Duke.