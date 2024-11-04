Preview: Arizona vs. UT Arlington

in other news
Players to watch: Arizona at UCF
Breaking down who will be important on the field when the Wildcats and Knights battle it out in Orlando.
PODCAST: Wildcats looking to break out of losing streak on the road at UCF
Our staff looks back on Arizona's loss to West Virginia and ahead to this Saturday's matchup at UCF.
Arizona looks to catch fire late in season to earn trip to bowl game
Arizona will need to go 3-1 down the final four games stretch of the season to make a bowl game.
COMMITMENT: Arizona adds 2025 Bay Area OL recruit Louis Akpa
The South San Francisco native is the fifth offensive line commit in the 2025 class for the Wildcats.
Watch: Arizona DC Duane Akina Wednesday press conference (UCF)
Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against UCF.
in other news
Players to watch: Arizona at UCF
Breaking down who will be important on the field when the Wildcats and Knights battle it out in Orlando.
PODCAST: Wildcats looking to break out of losing streak on the road at UCF
Our staff looks back on Arizona's loss to West Virginia and ahead to this Saturday's matchup at UCF.
Arizona looks to catch fire late in season to earn trip to bowl game
Arizona will need to go 3-1 down the final four games stretch of the season to make a bowl game.
Arizona tips off it's season and begins a four-game, eight day stretch to start and it'll face UT Arlington on Monday. The Wildcats begin their first season as a member of the Big 12 inside of McKale Center.
Here is a preview of Monday's game between the Wildcats and Mavericks.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (2023: 18-16, 8-10 Pac-12; last game: 74-69 loss to No. 6 Syracuse in NCAA Tournament) vs. UT Arlington (2023: 17-16, 11-9 WAC; last game: 83-67 loss to No. 1 California Baptist in WAC Tournament)
When: 4 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.
TV: ESPN+
All-time series: Arizona leads 2-0 (Arizona won the last meeting 78-59 on Dec. 21, 2022 at UT Arlington)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Shereka Wright
Preseason prediction: 3rd (WAC)
2023-24 finish: 17-16, 11-9 WAC
HEAD-TO-HEAD
2023 season:
Scoring offense: Arizona (92nd/69.9 PPG) | UT Arlington (93rd/69.9 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (210th/65.8 PPG) | UT Arlington (314th/71.6 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (282nd/-3.5) | UT Arlington (266th/-2.8)
Assists per game: Arizona (90th/14.5) | UT Arlington (49th/15.7)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (129th/15.0) | UT Arlington (123rd/14.8)
- WR
- RB
- PRO
- CB
- TE
- S
- PRO
- ATH
- OT
- CB