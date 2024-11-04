Advertisement

Players to watch: Arizona at UCF

Players to watch: Arizona at UCF

Breaking down who will be important on the field when the Wildcats and Knights battle it out in Orlando.

 • Coein Kinney
PODCAST: Wildcats looking to break out of losing streak on the road at UCF

PODCAST: Wildcats looking to break out of losing streak on the road at UCF

Our staff looks back on Arizona's loss to West Virginia and ahead to this Saturday's matchup at UCF.

 • Staff
Arizona looks to catch fire late in season to earn trip to bowl game

Arizona looks to catch fire late in season to earn trip to bowl game

Arizona will need to go 3-1 down the final four games stretch of the season to make a bowl game.

 • Ari Koslow
COMMITMENT: Arizona adds 2025 Bay Area OL recruit Louis Akpa

COMMITMENT: Arizona adds 2025 Bay Area OL recruit Louis Akpa

The South San Francisco native is the fifth offensive line commit in the 2025 class for the Wildcats.

 • Matt Moreno
Watch: Arizona DC Duane Akina Wednesday press conference (UCF)

Watch: Arizona DC Duane Akina Wednesday press conference (UCF)

Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina spoke to the media ahead of the Wildcats' game against UCF.

 • Troy Hutchison

Premium content
Premium content
Published Nov 4, 2024
Preview: Arizona vs. UT Arlington
Coein Kinney  •  GOAZCATS
Arizona tips off it's season and begins a four-game, eight day stretch to start and it'll face UT Arlington on Monday. The Wildcats begin their first season as a member of the Big 12 inside of McKale Center.

Here is a preview of Monday's game between the Wildcats and Mavericks.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (2023: 18-16, 8-10 Pac-12; last game: 74-69 loss to No. 6 Syracuse in NCAA Tournament) vs. UT Arlington (2023: 17-16, 11-9 WAC; last game: 83-67 loss to No. 1 California Baptist in WAC Tournament)

When: 4 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.

TV: ESPN+

All-time series: Arizona leads 2-0 (Arizona won the last meeting 78-59 on Dec. 21, 2022 at UT Arlington)

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Shereka Wright

Preseason prediction: 3rd (WAC)

2023-24 finish: 17-16, 11-9 WAC

HEAD-TO-HEAD

2023 season:

Scoring offense: Arizona (92nd/69.9 PPG) | UT Arlington (93rd/69.9 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (210th/65.8 PPG) | UT Arlington (314th/71.6 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (282nd/-3.5) | UT Arlington (266th/-2.8)

Assists per game: Arizona (90th/14.5) | UT Arlington (49th/15.7)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (129th/15.0) | UT Arlington (123rd/14.8)

Arizona
2025Commitment List
Updated:
