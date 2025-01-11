PREVIEW: Arizona vs. UCF

After failing to pick up any big wins in non-conference play, Arizona has opened Big 12 conference play 3-0. The Wildcats return home to Tucson fresh off a road sweep over two ranked teams in Cincinnati and West Virginia.

The Wildcats have seen Henri Veesaar step into a bigger role after losing Motiejus Krivas for the season. In the two road wins, Veesaar combined to score 14 points with 15 rebounds, five blocks and four steals. He also made numerous big plays that aren't shown in the box score.

UA welcomes UCF to Tucson, who has opened the season 11-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Knights picked up Big 12 wins over Texas Tech and Colorado with a 99-48 loss to Kansas in between.

Here is a preview of Saturday's game between Arizona and UCF.