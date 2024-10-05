Preview: Arizona vs. Texas Tech

Coach Brent Brennan made the announcement official on Monday that the play-calling duties have been passed over to tight ends coach Matt Adkins so that will be a storyline to monitor how that looks in his second game calling plays.

The Red Raiders 4-1 so far this season and 2-0 in conference play with wins over Arizona State and Cincinnati. Their only loss came in their only other road game against Washington State in Pullman.

The Wildcats will look to avoid a let down game as Texas Tech comes to Tucson for the second official Big 12 game of the season for Arizona.

After a disappointing loss against Kansas State a few weeks ago, Arizona used its bye week to get right and it did just that with the 23-10 upset win over Utah on the road last week.

This is currently the third-highest over/under total for Saturday's slate, so Vegas is projecting a high-scoring game.

The big question Texas Tech has yet to prove this season is if it can win on the road. The Red Raiders are 4-0 at home and 0-1 on the road after falling to Washington State in Pullman back in the second week of the season.

They boast one of the most explosive offenses in the country so far this season. QB Behren Morton has thrown 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions, while Washington State transfer WR Josh Kelly leads the team with 487 receiving yards on 39 receptions.

We don't see too many workhorse running backs these days, but Tahj Brooks is just that for Texas Tech having seen at least 27 carries in three of the four games he has played in.

On the other side, defense has been a big struggle for Texas Tech all season. The Red Raiders have allowed at least 37 points in three of their five games so far this year. This is again only their second game on the road this season so their isn't much of a sample size with that, but Noah Fifita and the Arizona offense should not have much of a problem moving the ball down the field consistently at home.

Texas Tech coach Joe McGuire mentioned in his press conference how tough of a test it will be to go up against Fifita.

"We're facing a quarterback that is really good," McGuire said. "He is very mobile. We have struggled with that and so we're going to have to do a good job of keeping him in the pocket. It's going to be tough because he does a great job with his feet, prolonging plays."

One of the big areas of focus for Arizona to focus on this week on the offensive side of the ball is third-down efficiency. While the offense looked better at times against Utah, the Wildcats were still only 4-for-13 on third downs.

"The important part with that is hopefully being more efficient on first and second down so that you're not in those big third down situations," Brennan said.