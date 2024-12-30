PREVIEW: Arizona vs. TCU

After a 6-5 nonconference stretch to start the season and eight days off, Arizona returns to the court Monday to open Big 12 when it hosts TCU.

The Horned Frogs opened the season 7-4 with their biggest win coming against over Xavier on Dec. 5.

TCU lost its leading scorer in Frankie Collins for the season due to a broken foot he suffered in the loss against Vanderbilt on Dec. 8. He underwent successful surgery back on Dec. 17.

After struggling against the top teams it faced in nonconference play, Arizona will need to pick up some big wins in Big 12 play.