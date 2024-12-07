PREVIEW: Arizona vs. Southern Utah

It was a Battle 4 Atlantis tournament to forget for Arizona where it lost two of three games. Overall, the Wildcats have lost four of five games and will be looking to get back to .500 with a win over Southern Utah.
Arizona has four more games to go in non-conference play to get back on track before beginning Big 12 play. Here is a look at Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Thunderbirds.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (3-4) vs. Southern Utah (8-2) (Southern Utah's last game won 90-55 against Park University Gilbert)
When: Noon
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.
TV: CBSSN
Odds: Arizona (-26.5) O/U (157)
All-time series: First meeting
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Rob Jeter (2nd season | 18-23)
Preseason prediction: 9th (WAC)
2023-24 finish: 10-21, 5-15
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (26th/85.0 PPG) | Southern Utah (107th/79.5 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (244th/73.7 PPG) | Southern Utah (125th/68.7 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (12th/10.1) | Southern Utah (89th/5.2)
Assists per game: Arizona (122nd/15.0) | Southern Utah (202nd/13.8)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (156th/12.0) | Southern Utah (259th/13.3)