Published Dec 7, 2024
PREVIEW: Arizona vs. Southern Utah
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
It was a Battle 4 Atlantis tournament to forget for Arizona where it lost two of three games. Overall, the Wildcats have lost four of five games and will be looking to get back to .500 with a win over Southern Utah.

Arizona has four more games to go in non-conference play to get back on track before beginning Big 12 play. Here is a look at Saturday's game between the Wildcats and Thunderbirds.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (3-4) vs. Southern Utah (8-2) (Southern Utah's last game won 90-55 against Park University Gilbert)

When: Noon

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.

TV: CBSSN

Odds: Arizona (-26.5) O/U (157)

All-time series: First meeting

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Rob Jeter (2nd season | 18-23)

Preseason prediction: 9th (WAC)

2023-24 finish: 10-21, 5-15

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (26th/85.0 PPG) | Southern Utah (107th/79.5 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (244th/73.7 PPG) | Southern Utah (125th/68.7 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (12th/10.1) | Southern Utah (89th/5.2)

Assists per game: Arizona (122nd/15.0) | Southern Utah (202nd/13.8)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (156th/12.0) | Southern Utah (259th/13.3)

