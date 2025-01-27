Premium content
PREVIEW: Arizona vs. No. 3 Iowa State
After bouncing back last Saturday against Colorado, Arizona will take on its toughest test to this point in the season Monday night at McKale Center.

The Cyclones are the No. 3 ranked team in the latest AP Poll and coming off a 76-61 win over Arizona State where they finished the game on a 19-3 run in the final 5:38 of the game.

Arizona and Iowa State enter Monday tied for second in the Big 12 with a 7-1 start to conference play.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (13-6, 7-1) vs. Iowa State (17-2, 7-1) (last game won 76-61 at Arizona State)

When: 8:30 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.

TV: ESPN

Odds: Arizona (-2.5) | O/U: 152

All-time series: Arizona leads 4-3

SNAPSHOT (IOWA STATE)

Head coach: T.J. Otzelberger (4th season | 87-37 at Iowa State)

Preseason prediction: 3rd (Big 12)

2023-24 finish: 29-8, 13-5

HEAD TO HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (26th/82.7 PPG) | Iowa State (10th/84.6 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (100th/68.9 PPG) | Iowa State (44th/65.9 PPG)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (20th/7.2) | Iowa State (33rd/6.4)

Assists per game: Arizona (30th/16.9) | Iowa State (68th/15.8)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (113th/11.3) | Iowa State (43rd/10.4)

