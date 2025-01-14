PREVIEW: Arizona vs. No. 25 Baylor

After winning six-straight games including a 4-0 start to Big 12 play, Arizona is inching its way back to the top-25. The Wildcats received the fourth-most votes outside the top-25 when the new rankings were released on Monday. Arizona will look to continue its winning ways Tuesday night against No. 25 Baylor.
The Bears are off to an 11-4 start overall and 3-1 start in conference play. The Bears have won two games in a row following a 74-55 loss against Iowa State.
Here is a preview of Tuesday's Big 12 contest between Arizona and Baylor.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (10-5, 4-0) vs. No. 25 Baylor (11-4, 3-1) (last game won 72-66 in OT at Arizona State)
When: 9 p.m. (MST)
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.
TV: ESPN
Odds: Arizona (-5.5) | O/U: 149.5
All-time series: Tied 5-5
SNAPSHOT (BAYLOR)
Head coach: Scott Drew (22nd season | 456-248 at Baylor)
Preseason prediction: 4th (Big 12)
2023-24 finish: 24-11, 11-7
HEAD TO HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (21st/84.4 PPG) | Baylor (38th/82.1 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (107th/68.5 PPG) | Baylor (70th/67.3)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (10th/9.4) | Baylor (44th/6.2)
Assists per game: Arizona (30th/17.1) | Baylor (54th/16.5)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (171st/12.0) | Baylor (129th/11.5)