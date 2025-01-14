PREVIEW: Arizona vs. No. 25 Baylor

After winning six-straight games including a 4-0 start to Big 12 play, Arizona is inching its way back to the top-25. The Wildcats received the fourth-most votes outside the top-25 when the new rankings were released on Monday. Arizona will look to continue its winning ways Tuesday night against No. 25 Baylor.

The Bears are off to an 11-4 start overall and 3-1 start in conference play. The Bears have won two games in a row following a 74-55 loss against Iowa State.

Here is a preview of Tuesday's Big 12 contest between Arizona and Baylor.