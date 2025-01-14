Premium content
Published Jan 14, 2025
PREVIEW: Arizona vs. No. 25 Baylor
circle avatar
Ari Koslow  •  GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
After winning six-straight games including a 4-0 start to Big 12 play, Arizona is inching its way back to the top-25. The Wildcats received the fourth-most votes outside the top-25 when the new rankings were released on Monday. Arizona will look to continue its winning ways Tuesday night against No. 25 Baylor.

The Bears are off to an 11-4 start overall and 3-1 start in conference play. The Bears have won two games in a row following a 74-55 loss against Iowa State.

Here is a preview of Tuesday's Big 12 contest between Arizona and Baylor.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (10-5, 4-0) vs. No. 25 Baylor (11-4, 3-1) (last game won 72-66 in OT at Arizona State)

When: 9 p.m. (MST)

Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.

TV: ESPN

Odds: Arizona (-5.5) | O/U: 149.5

All-time series: Tied 5-5

SNAPSHOT (BAYLOR)

Head coach: Scott Drew (22nd season | 456-248 at Baylor)

Preseason prediction: 4th (Big 12)

2023-24 finish: 24-11, 11-7

HEAD TO HEAD

Scoring offense: Arizona (21st/84.4 PPG) | Baylor (38th/82.1 PPG)

Scoring defense: Arizona (107th/68.5 PPG) | Baylor (70th/67.3)

Rebounding margin: Arizona (10th/9.4) | Baylor (44th/6.2)

Assists per game: Arizona (30th/17.1) | Baylor (54th/16.5)

Turnovers per game: Arizona (171st/12.0) | Baylor (129th/11.5)

