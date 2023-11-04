Preview: Arizona vs. No. 19 UCLA
Arizona is preparing for another showdown against a ranked foe, as it will host No. 19 UCLA in its highly anticipated homecoming game this weekend. This matchup marks a historic moment for the Wildcats as they have achieved back-to-back ranked victories for the first time since the 2014 season. Now, the Cats set their sights on a historic third consecutive ranked win, which would be a first in the program's history.
In Arizona's previous games against ranked opponents, it has routed then-No. 19 Washington State with a decisive 44-6 victory on the road and returning from a bye week narrowly defeated then-No. 11 Oregon State 27-24 at home. The Bruins now represent the continuation of an astonishing five-game stretch against top-ranked foes.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12; last game: 27-24 win over OSU) vs. UCLA (6-2, 3-2; last game: 28-16 win over Colorado)
When: 7:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: UCLA leads 27-18-2 (last meeting: 34-28 Arizona won; Nov. 12, 2022)
Odds: UCLA (-2.5) O/U: 49.5
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Ranks (NCAA – FBS)
Total offense: UA – 32nd (441.1 ypg) | UCLA – 13th (467.2)
Scoring offense: UA – 45th (31.2 ppg) | UCLA – 47th (30.9)
Passing offense: UA – 24th (286 ypg) | UCLA – 49th (251.4)
Rushing offense: UA – 69th (155.1 ypg) | UCLA – 8th (215.9)
Total defense: UA – 42nd (342.1 ypg allowed) | UCLA – 10th (277.5)
Scoring defense: UA – 36th (21 ppg allowed) | UCLA – 8th (15)
Passing yards allowed: UA – 94th (241.8 ypg) | UCLA – 46th (214.4)
Rushing defense: UA – 17th (100.4 ypg allowed) | UCLA – 1st (63.1)
