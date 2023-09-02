As we begin the start of a new football season, a pivotal encounter emerges that resonates deeply with the hearts of all Arizona football fans. This year, that moment arrives as the Wildcats face off against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium. The last time these two teams played each other, the Lumberjacks handed as historic 21-19 loss to UA.

Third-year head coach Jedd Fisch leads the Wildcats, steering them toward what they hope to be a commanding start to their season by prevailing over the Lumberjacks. Last season, Arizona went 5-7, one game short of a bowl berth but made a four-win improvement. Now, Fisch is trying to take the next step of rebuilding this program and get them to a bowl game for the first time since 2017.