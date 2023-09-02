News More News
PREVIEW: Arizona vs. NAU

NAU won its first game ever in Tucson in 2021 during a historic 21-19 win.
Jason Dayee
Reporter

As we begin the start of a new football season, a pivotal encounter emerges that resonates deeply with the hearts of all Arizona football fans. This year, that moment arrives as the Wildcats face off against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium. The last time these two teams played each other, the Lumberjacks handed as historic 21-19 loss to UA.

Third-year head coach Jedd Fisch leads the Wildcats, steering them toward what they hope to be a commanding start to their season by prevailing over the Lumberjacks. Last season, Arizona went 5-7, one game short of a bowl berth but made a four-win improvement. Now, Fisch is trying to take the next step of rebuilding this program and get them to a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

Game info

Who: Arizona (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. NAU (0-0, 0-0 Big Sky)

When: 7 p.m. (MST)

Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks

All-time series: Arizona leads 15-2 (last meeting: 21-19 Lumberjacks win; Sept. 18, 2021)

Odds: Arizona (-28.5) O/U 59.5

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Ranks (NCAA – FBS/FCS)

Total offense in 2022: UA – 20th (461.9 ypg) | NAU – 63rd (372.2)

Scoring offense in 2022: UA – 47th (30.8 ppg) | NAU – 82nd (22.3)

Passing yards: UA – 6th (318.4 ypg) | NAU – 19th (266.4)

Rushing offense: UA – 70th (143.5 ypg) | NAU – 105th (105.7)

Total defense: UA – 124th (467.7 ypg allowed) | NAU – 88th (415.3)

Scoring defense: UA – 125th (36.5 ppg allowed) | NAU – 71th (29.3)

Passing yards allowed: UA – 106th (258.6 ypg) | NAU – 78th (266.4)

Rushing defense: UA – 123rd (209.1 ypg allowed) | NAU – 90th (182.3)

