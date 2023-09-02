PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
d2luZG93Ll9kaWRBc3luY0luamVjdEdvb2dsZVRhZ01hbmFnZXIpIHJldHVy
bjsKICAgICAgICB3W2xdPXdbbF18fFtdO3dbbF0ucHVzaCh7J2d0bS5zdGFy
dCc6CiAgICAgICAgbmV3IERhdGUoKS5nZXRUaW1lKCksZXZlbnQ6J2d0bS5q
cyd9KTt2YXIgZj1kLmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKHMpWzBdLAogICAg
ICAgIGo9ZC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KHMpLGRsPWwhPSdkYXRhTGF5ZXInPycm
bD0nK2w6Jyc7ai5hc3luYz10cnVlO2ouc3JjPQogICAgICAgICdodHRwczov
L3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNvbS9ndG0uanM/aWQ9JytpK2RsKycm
Z3RtX2F1dGg9JysnS2hINmhlQ3BvV0pVSG5xVnpkRWE3dycrCiAgICAgICAg
JyZndG1fcHJldmlldz0nKydlbnYtMScrJyZndG1fY29va2llc193aW49eCc7
Zi5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShqLGYpOwogICAgICAgIHdpbmRv
dy5fZGlkQXN5bmNJbmplY3RHb29nbGVUYWdNYW5hZ2VyID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg
ICAgfSkod2luZG93LGRvY3VtZW50LCdzY3JpcHQnLCdkYXRhTGF5ZXInLCdH
VE0tTUY2UFhYQycpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KPG5vc2NyaXB0Pgo8aWZyYW1lIGhl
aWdodD0nMCcgc3JjPSdodHRwczovL3d3dy5nb29nbGV0YWdtYW5hZ2VyLmNv
bS9ucy5odG1sP2lkPUdUTS1NRjZQWFhDJmFtcDtndG1fYXV0aD1LaEg2aGVD
cG9XSlVIbnFWemRFYTd3JmFtcDtndG1fcHJldmlldz1lbnYtMSZhbXA7Z3Rt
X2Nvb2tpZXNfd2luPXgnIHN0eWxlPSdkaXNwbGF5Om5vbmU7dmlzaWJpbGl0
eTpoaWRkZW4nIHdpZHRoPScwJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KCgo=
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
PREVIEW: Arizona vs. NAU
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i
bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91
ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv
bS90cmFja3MvMTYwNjc5Njc5OSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv
X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j
b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv
c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK
As we begin the start of a new football season, a pivotal encounter emerges that resonates deeply with the hearts of all Arizona football fans. This year, that moment arrives as the Wildcats face off against Northern Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium. The last time these two teams played each other, the Lumberjacks handed as historic 21-19 loss to UA.
Third-year head coach
Jedd Fisch leads the Wildcats, steering them toward what they hope to be a commanding start to their season by prevailing over the Lumberjacks. Last season, Arizona went 5-7, one game short of a bowl berth but made a four-win improvement. Now, Fisch is trying to take the next step of rebuilding this program and get them to a bowl game for the first time since 2017.
Game info
Who: Arizona (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) vs. NAU (0-0, 0-0 Big Sky) When: 7 p.m. (MST) Where: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks All-time series: Arizona leads 15-2 (last meeting: 21-19 Lumberjacks win; Sept. 18, 2021)
Odds: Arizona (-28.5) O/U 59.5 HEAD-TO-HEAD
Ranks (NCAA – FBS/FCS) Total offense in 2022: UA – 20th (461.9 ypg) | NAU – 63rd (372.2) Scoring offense in 2022: UA – 47th (30.8 ppg) | NAU – 82nd (22.3) Passing yards: UA – 6th (318.4 ypg) | NAU – 19th (266.4) Rushing offense: UA – 70th (143.5 ypg) | NAU – 105th (105.7) Total defense: UA – 124th (467.7 ypg allowed) | NAU – 88th (415.3) Scoring defense: UA – 125th (36.5 ppg allowed) | NAU – 71th (29.3) Passing yards allowed: UA – 106th (258.6 ypg) | NAU – 78th (266.4)
Rushing defense: UA – 123rd (209.1 ypg allowed) | NAU – 90th (182.3)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Members-only forums
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive highlights and interviews
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Breaking recruiting news