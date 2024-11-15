Preview: Arizona vs. Houston

The Wildcats host the Cougars who are also coming off their bye after upsetting Kansas State two weeks ago. Ever since implementing sophomore QB Zeon Chriss more in the offense, Houston has turned its season around. Arizona has struggled against mobile quarterbacks this season and Chriss is coming off a game where he ran the ball 22 times while throwing 11 passes in the Cougars last game.

"I think right now when you've lost five games in a row, you have to make a conscious choice of are you going to stay in the fight and I think that part of it is so important," coach Brent Brennan said. "For them to understand that the only way to get to where we want to go whether that's this week, next week, the following week or even next year is by using every opportunity to improve."

The team understands that heads into the game on Friday against Houston, a team that started 1-4 and has since won three of its last four games.

After losing five games in a row, the chance to make a bowl game is on the line for Arizona in each of its final three games. The Wildcats need to win out to earn an extra game at the end of the season.

While Arizona started its season 3-1, Houston began 1-4. Both teams have gone complete opposite directions since then.

The defense has been strong for Houston all season, allowing 30 or more points in just two of nine games. The common denominator for its turnaround has been playing Chriss more snaps at quarterback. He has taken over the complete starting role the past two games for the Cougars. In the last game against Kansas State, he completed 11-of-11 passes and also ran the ball 22 times. The mobility behind center has been a problem at times for the Wildcats this season.

"We've faced a couple of quarterbacks with legs, those are always ... the toughest quarterbacks to defend," defensive coordinator Duane Akina said. "3rd-and-10 is no different than 1st-and-10 with these guys so we have to understand that too."

If Arizona is to find a way to win this game on Friday, it starts with the offense and offensive line that has been shuffling around for most of the season. One of the staples for that group has been Josh Baker for Arizona.

"Baker is a total warrior and I love that kid," Brennan said. "What an awesome leader he is for our team. The guy practices every day and practices hard. It's so important to him. He is a great voice in the offensive line room trying to settle down those young guys that have been playing next to him all season. He is really an awesome human being and a really good football player."

Houston coach Willie Fritz acknowledged what his team is going up against in Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan on the offensive side of the ball for Arizona.

"They've got a super experienced quarterback and one of the best, if not the best wide receiver in the country," Fritz said. "All of the typical things you see from quarterbacks these days. He is a dual threat guy, most of the time he is going to stay in and throw the ball but when he does have to tuck and run, he's got great speed and movement. McMillan is a big tall guy, a great target, super speed, sensational route runner and he does a good job after the catch as well... I see what all the hype is about."