PREVIEW: Arizona vs. Colorado (Pac-12 Tournament)

LAS VEGAS — Top-seeded Arizona (29-3) won a nail-biting 84-80 over Stanford on Thursday despite allowing the Cardinal to shoot 54% from the field and knock down 11 3-point shots to advance to the semifinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Although the game came down to the last minute, the focus wasn't on the exciting finish for Arizona. Instead, it was on starting point guard Kerr Kriisa, who at the 32-second mark went down with an ankle injury that could keep him out Friday night when the Wildcats face Colorado (21-10).

"It's a sprained ankle of some kind. I have no idea the severity of it or anything like that," coach Tommy Lloyd said after Thursday's game. "But obviously it's a quick turnaround, so it will be tough. We'll just play it by ear. "... I'm going to talk to my trainer after this and we'll see. I'm not making any of those calls right now."

In the last game against Colorado, the Wildcats' offense struggled to get things going shooting 39% from the field and turning the ball over 16 times, which led to 21 points for the Buffaloes. Arizona not only didn't have a good offensive game in the meeting, but the Wildcats were dominated in the paint 54-26 and lost 35-33 on the glass. The Buffs were led by forward Jabari Walker, who posted a double-double with a team-high 15 points and 14 rebounds.

During Colorado's quarterfinal game on Thursday against Oregon, Walker collected a double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds in an 80-69 win over the Ducks.

"They will be ready to play the Buffs," coach Tad Boyle when asked about the matchup versus Arizona. "They will be emotionally ready, mentally ready. I know Tommy Lloyd, he's a competitive dude. They got competitive players. But we're going to ready too. It's what makes this time of year so fun."

In the last five meetings between the two teams, Arizona has gone 3-2 against Colorado with a winning margin 18.6 points when the Wildcats win and a margin of 9.5 points when the Buffs win.

"Well, obviously I'm going to say they're both really good teams," Lloyd said when asked if he preferred a certain match up in the Semifinals. "Whichever one we play is going to be a hard-fought game. And, come on, I respect both programs." Arizona and Colorado have met five times in the conference tournament since the Buffaloes entered the league. The last postseason matchup between the two teams came in 2018 when UA handed CU an 83-67 loss in the quarterfinal round.

The Wildcats will be looking to win the season series as they face off against Colorado Friday at 7 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks.