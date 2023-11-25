PREVIEW: Arizona visits Tempe to face ASU in the 97th Territorial Cup game
No. 15 Arizona is riding the momentum of an impressive five-game winning streak, and is preparing to face off against in-state rival Arizona State in the 97th edition of the Territorial Cup game.
As the Wildcats continue their ascent in the rankings, their recent accomplishments stand as a testament to a resurgence for the program. Their conference winning streak is the longest in 25 years, and after securing victories against four AP Top 25 teams, the Wildcats sit near the forefront of the Pac-12 in the final week of the season.
With eyes set on the prized Territorial Cup, Arizona has relied on the synergy of its potent offense and suffocating defense in its mission for a second consecutive victory in this historic rivalry.
Aiming to retain the nation's oldest rivalry trophy in Tucson, the Wildcats approach this game with a mix of determination and historical significance. Last year's triumph, a hard-fought 38-35 victory over the Sun Devils in Tucson, marked a crucial turning point, snapping a five-game losing streak against their rival.
Despite facing challenges on ASU's home turf, where the Wildcats hold an 18-24-1 record in Tempe/Phoenix and an 11-20-1 record at the formerly named Sun Devil Stadium (now Mountain America Stadium), Arizona enters this contest with a rich history of success.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12; last game: 42-18 win over Utah) vs. ASU (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12; last game: 49-13 loss to Oregon)
When: 1:30 p.m. (MST)
Where: Mountain America Stadium | Tempe, Arizona
TV: ESPN
All-time series: Arizona leads 50-45-1 (last meeting: 38-35 Arizona won; Nov. 25, 2022)
Line: Arizona -10.5 | Over/Under: 50.5 (ESPN)
HEAD-TO-HEAD MATCHUP
Ranks (NCAA – FBS/Pac-12)
Total offense: UA – 27th/4th (438.4 ypg) | ASU – 106th/12th (323.7)
Scoring offense: UA – 34th/5th (32.1 ppg) | ASU – 125th/12th (17.3)
Passing yards: UA – 19th/6th (284.3 ypg) | ASU – 66th/11th (222.0)
Rushing offense: UA – 70th/6th (154.1 ypg) | ASU – 118th/10th (101.7)
Total defense: UA – 39th/5th (344.1 ypg allowed) | ASU – 61st/6th (376.6)
Scoring defense: UA – 33rd/4th (20.6 ppg allowed) | ASU/8th – 96th (29.4)
Passing yards allowed: UA – 105th/6th (243 ypg) | ASU – 93rd/5th (239.4)
Rushing defense: UA – 14th/4th (101.1 ypg allowed) | ASU – 40th/6th (137.3)
TWO KEYS TO VICTORY FOR ARIZONA
Exploit the ASU defensive secondary
Arizona's first key to victory will depend on its ability to exploit ASU's secondary. The Sun Devils have shown weaknesses in pass coverage throughout the season, creating an opportunity for Arizona's talented freshman quarterback, Noah Fifita, to capitalize on mismatches and find open receivers downfield. With Fifita's impressive 73.6% completion rate, he can meticulously target the gaps in ASU's secondary, ensuring precise and effective passing plays. Utilizing dynamic playmakers, like wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jacob Cowing, the Wildcats will be able to create explosive plays and control the tempo of the game through a well-executed aerial assault.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news