No. 15 Arizona is riding the momentum of an impressive five-game winning streak, and is preparing to face off against in-state rival Arizona State in the 97th edition of the Territorial Cup game.

As the Wildcats continue their ascent in the rankings, their recent accomplishments stand as a testament to a resurgence for the program. Their conference winning streak is the longest in 25 years, and after securing victories against four AP Top 25 teams, the Wildcats sit near the forefront of the Pac-12 in the final week of the season.

With eyes set on the prized Territorial Cup, Arizona has relied on the synergy of its potent offense and suffocating defense in its mission for a second consecutive victory in this historic rivalry.

Aiming to retain the nation's oldest rivalry trophy in Tucson, the Wildcats approach this game with a mix of determination and historical significance. Last year's triumph, a hard-fought 38-35 victory over the Sun Devils in Tucson, marked a crucial turning point, snapping a five-game losing streak against their rival.

Despite facing challenges on ASU's home turf, where the Wildcats hold an 18-24-1 record in Tempe/Phoenix and an 11-20-1 record at the formerly named Sun Devil Stadium (now Mountain America Stadium), Arizona enters this contest with a rich history of success.