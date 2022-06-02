PREVIEW: Arizona softball opens its WCWS trip against Oklahoma State

Getting the ball in the circle against Oklahoma State on Thursday is expected to be Bowen, who has pitched 22 innings this postseason and has posted an ERA of 1.59 while totaling 18 strikeouts. In her last start she went eight innings against Mississippi State giving up two runs on 156 pitches and left 11 Bulldog runners on base.

During the 2021 season, Bowen came on strong in the circle near the end of the year and pitched in critical games including a start in the WCWS against Alabama where she gave up two runs in four innings of work.

"In all honesty, I think it's just the time is right now, and just going out there like I always do. Command and attack the zone," Bowen said about her approach to the WCWS. "I'm just here to win, and I felt like right now everything is starting to click as a whole. Not only for myself, but with this team, and we're just ready to go."