Arizona (3-2-3) looks to rebound after losing 3-1 to Gonzaga (7-1-1). The Wildcats will be at home on Murphy Field to play Oregon (0-6-2) on Friday for the first conference matchup of the 2023 season.

Oregon - Last week, the Wildcats struggled putting pressure on Gonzaga’s defense resulting in only seven shots and one corner kick the entire game. UA matches up nicely against Oregon’s offense.

The Ducks are 321st in points per game and 323rd in scoring offense, recording some of the worst numbers in Division 1 soccer. Compared to Oregon’s offense, the Wildcats rank 136th in goals against average.

UA should also have no problem navigating the UO's defense. Ranked 247th in goals against average compared to Arizona's 130th ranked scoring offense could potentially give the Wildcats margin for a high scoring game. The Cats are seeking to extend their overall record win streak to two against the Ducks at 7 p.m. (MST) on Friday.