PREVIEW: Arizona soccer set to play Texas Tech and Utah State at home
Arizona (2-2-1) looks to build after defeating Kent State(2-2-2) 5-0 and tying with Boise State(1-1-3) 1-1. The Wildcats will stay at home to play Texas Tech (5-0-1) on Thursday and Utah State (2-3-1) with games starting 7 p.m. (MST) and 11:30 a.m. (MST).
Overview (Texas Tech)
Head Coach: Tom Stone (17th season/184-99-44 at Texas Tech)
Record: 5-0-1 (Last game 3-0 win against Abilene Christian)
Points per game: 12.33 (2nd)
Scoring offense: 3.67 (T-10th)
Save PCT: .786 (T-120th)
Shutout percentage: .500 (T-68th)
Last matchup: Arizona won 1-0
Overview (Utah State)
Head Coach: Manny Martins (3rd season/24-14-12 at Utah State)
Record: 2-3-1 (Last game 0-0 tie against South Dakota)
Points per game: 3.50 (T-182nd)
Scoring offense: 1.17 (T-203rd)
Save PCT: .667 (267th)
Shutout percentage: .167 (T-240th)
Last matchup: Never played
Inside the matchups
Texas Tech - Last week, the Wildcats started hot against Kent State in scoring five goals with four goals out of five shots in total for the second period were scored in just 14 minutes. Hope Hisey also secured now being the only active Pac-12 goalie with at least 300 career saves, and she is only the third goalie in Arizona history to do so in the tie against Boise State.
The Wildcats will have a test defensively facing Texas Tech at 7 p.m. (MST) on Thursday. The Red Raiders is 2nd in the nation in points per game and is tied for 34th in goals against average, leaving UA with little room for error.
Compared to Texas Tech offensively, the Wildcats rank 277th in the nation for saves per game. The Cats are seeking to extend their overall record win streak to two against the Raiders.
Utah State - Following Texas Tech, UA will also look to have their first win in history against Utah at home on Sunday. Despite being ranked 80th in scoring offense, UA matches up nicely offensively against Boise State.
Utah State ranks 231st in shot accuracy, earning 0.440 goals in, and 203rd in scoring offense. The Wildcats have never faced the Aggies.
UA will look to shut down and take advantage of the Utah State offense. If the Wildcats win, it will be Becca Moros' first win against the Aggies and the program's second in history.
