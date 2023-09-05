Arizona (2-2-1) looks to build after defeating Kent State(2-2-2) 5-0 and tying with Boise State(1-1-3) 1-1. The Wildcats will stay at home to play Texas Tech (5-0-1) on Thursday and Utah State (2-3-1) with games starting 7 p.m. (MST) and 11:30 a.m. (MST).

Texas Tech - Last week, the Wildcats started hot against Kent State in scoring five goals with four goals out of five shots in total for the second period were scored in just 14 minutes. Hope Hisey also secured now being the only active Pac-12 goalie with at least 300 career saves, and she is only the third goalie in Arizona history to do so in the tie against Boise State.

The Wildcats will have a test defensively facing Texas Tech at 7 p.m. (MST) on Thursday. The Red Raiders is 2nd in the nation in points per game and is tied for 34th in goals against average, leaving UA with little room for error.

Compared to Texas Tech offensively, the Wildcats rank 277th in the nation for saves per game. The Cats are seeking to extend their overall record win streak to two against the Raiders.