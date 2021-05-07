 GOAZCATS - Preview: Arizona set for important 3-game series against Stanford
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-07 17:21:59 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Preview: Arizona set for important 3-game series against Stanford

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Senior Editor
@MattGOAZCATS
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona has put together seven consecutive series victories, but its biggest challenge could come this weekend with a three-game set against No. 16 Stanford. It will be a matchup of the top two teams in the Pac-12 standings heading into the weekend with both teams continuing to try and improve their position for the postseason as well.

UA is just 6-5 on the road this season, but an extended home stand has allowed the Wildcats to enter the weekend on a 10-game winning streak. To get you ready for the important Pac-12 series here's a look ahead to what to watch for this weekend in the Bay Area.

RUNDOWN

Who: No. 9 Arizona (31-11, 15-6 Pac-12; last game: 13-2 win over GCU) vs No. 16 Stanford (24-9, 10-5; last game: 2-1 loss to USC)

When: Friday (6:05 p.m. MST), Saturday (2:05 p.m.), Sunday (1:05 p.m.)

Where: Sunken Diamond | Stanford, California

TV: Stanford live stream

All-time series: Stanford leads 114-77

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3ByZXZpZXctYXJpem9uYS1zZXQtZm9yLWltcG9ydGFudC0zLWdh bWUtc2VyaWVzLWFnYWluc3Qtc3RhbmZvcmQiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXJpem9uYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnByZXZpZXctYXJpem9uYS1zZXQtZm9yLWltcG9y dGFudC0zLWdhbWUtc2VyaWVzLWFnYWluc3Qtc3RhbmZvcmQmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzA3MSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=