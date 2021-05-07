GOAZCATS - Preview: Arizona set for important 3-game series against Stanford

Arizona has put together seven consecutive series victories, but its biggest challenge could come this weekend with a three-game set against No. 16 Stanford. It will be a matchup of the top two teams in the Pac-12 standings heading into the weekend with both teams continuing to try and improve their position for the postseason as well.

UA is just 6-5 on the road this season, but an extended home stand has allowed the Wildcats to enter the weekend on a 10-game winning streak. To get you ready for the important Pac-12 series here's a look ahead to what to watch for this weekend in the Bay Area.